Google I/O 2023 event is just around the corner! Here’s everything you need to know

Google I/O 2023 event is scheduled for May of this year. This annual meeting for software developers is hosted by Google in San Francisco, California. The event features technical presentations and discussions on Google, Android, Chrome OS, and other related things. While there are many aspects to the Google I/O event, one of the most anticipated elements is the unveiling of new Android version and new Pixel devices.

Google I/O 2023: Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more

At the previous Google I/O event in 2022, Google introduced the Android 13 Beta, as well as new hardware such as the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel Watch. With so much announced last year, it’s no surprise that there’s already buzz around what Google will unveil at this year’s event. This event typically features a preview of the next version of Android, as well as possible hardware announcements. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced the official date for Google I/O 2023 via a tweet, and invitation emails have already begun to be sent out to users. Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 10.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Google Bard is a prime example of the AI focus expected at Google I/O 2023. Additionally, there are rumors that Google may unveil the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold at the event. Last year, Google introduced the Google Pixel Tablet at its developer conference, but it still hasn’t been released to the public almost a year later. Many are hoping that Google will announce a launch date and pricing for the device at this year’s event. Android 14 will also make an appearance, with the introduction of the beta version (different from the preview versions). Shortly after the event, Android 14 Beta is expected to be released in May.

Although Google I/O 2023 is still a little while away, many of us are excited for the new Pixel devices as well as the upcoming release of Android 14. Xiaomi has already announced plans to open MIUI beta tests for the Android Beta version, so we’ll soon be able to experience it for ourselves. Overall, there’s plenty of anticipation for what Google will unveil at the event. Don’t forget comment your ideas and stay tuned for more.