Google Pixel 10 series now official… Here’s everything you need to know

After a long wait, Google has finally unveiled the new Pixel 10 series, which includes the vanilla Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 series successors bring new details, including bigger batteries, built-in Qi2 wireless charging, and new colorways. There’s also the new TSMC-made 3nm Tensor G5 chip, which allegedly brings better performance that allows it to compete better with Snapdragon SoCs. It houses a new CPU, which brings 34% faster speed than the G4 and 60% better AI performance. The chip is paired with the Titan M2 security chip and can cater to the newest Gemini Nano model.

All models also offer an IP68 rating, making them resistant to water and dust. Also, as reported in the past, the base model now features a telephoto camera in its system, making it as interesting as the other members of the lineup. As usual, we welcome new features in the series, including the Magic Cue (which suggests essential information on certain apps) and Camera Coach (uses Gemini models to suggest ways to improve your photos). Most of all, the series offers seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop update support.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are now available for pre-order and will be available on August 28.

Here are more details about the new Pixel models:

Google Pixel 10

Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

12GB RAM

128GB ($799) and 256GB ($899) storage

6.3” 1080 x 2424px 60-120Hz OLED with 3000nits peak brightness and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

48MP main camera with macro + 13MP ultrawide + 10.8MP 5x telephoto with OIS

10.5MP selfie camera with AF

4970mAh battery

29W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging

Android 16

IP68 rating

Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

16GB RAM

128GB ($999), 256GB ($1,099), 512GB ($1,219), and 1TB ($1,449) storage

6.3” 1280 x 2856px 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3300nits peak brightness and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 48MP ultrawide with macro + 48MP 5x telephoto with OIS

42MP selfie camera with AF

4870mAh battery

30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging

Android 16

IP68 rating

Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

16GB RAM

256GB ($1,199), 512GB ($1,319), and 1TB ($1,549) storage

6.8” 1344 x 2992px 1-120Hz LTPO OLED with 3300nits peak brightness and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 48MP ultrawide with macro + 48MP 5x telephoto with OIS

42MP selfie camera with AF

5200mAh battery

45W wired and 25W Qi2 wireless charging

Android 16

IP68 rating

Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Tensor G5

Titan M2 security coprocessor

16GB RAM

256GB ($1,799), 512GB ($1,919), and 1TB ($2,149) storage

6.4” external 1080 x 2364px 60-120Hz OLED with 3000nits peak brightness

48MP main camera + 10.5MP ultrawide with macro + 10.8MP 5x telephoto with OIS

10MP internal and 10MP external selfie cameras

8” internal folding 2076 x 2152px 1-120Hz OLED with 3000nits peak brightness

5015mAh battery

30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging

Android 16

IP68 rating

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Moonstone and Jade

Source