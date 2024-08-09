GSMA database shows Xiaomi is now working on vanilla Poco F7

The vanilla Poco F7 model has been spotted on the GSMA database recently, indicating that the device is now being prepared by Xiaomi.

This follows an earlier leak, which revealed the existence of the Poco F7 Pro. According to a report from folks at XiaomiTime, the vanilla model of the series is now included in the GSMA database. The model was spotted carrying the 2412DPC0AG and 2412DPC0AI model numbers, which refer to its global and Indian versions.

According to the report, the Poco F7 will be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4, which has yet to debut in China. Sadly, the model numbers (specifically the “2412” segments) indicate that the phone could be announced in December 2024. However, based on the release of the Redmi Turbo 3, the Poco F7 series could even be pushed to May 2025.

On a positive note, the phone could employ a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, especially since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be released in October. As for its other departments, it could borrow some details from its Poco F6 sibling, which offers: