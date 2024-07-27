Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Limited Edition with 12GB/256GB config gets ₹30K price tag in India

The Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Limited Edition phone is now official in India and will hit stores on August 7. It will be offered in a 12GB/256GB configuration and will sell for ₹29,999. According to Poco, there will only be 3000 units of the phone.
The Poco F6 is revealed to feature several design elements inspired by the new Deadpool & Wolverine film. As shared by the brand, the new design variant of the Poco F6 will showcase a crimson red back panel with the characters’ image. The phone’s LED light is also customized to include Deadpool’s insignia. Sadly, the phone does not include special themes and wallpapers complementing the design.
Aside from the design, the device will present the same set of features and details as the standard Poco F6, including:
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage
- 6.67” 120Hz OLED with 2,400 nits peak brightness and 1220 x 2712 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera System: 50MP wide with OIS and 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 20MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 90W charging
- IP64 rating