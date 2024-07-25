Confirmed: Poco F6 is getting a ‘Deadpool’ limited edition in India

After an earlier leak, Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon has finally confirmed the approaching arrival of the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition in the country.

A leak earlier revealed the phone, but only the upper half of its back was shown. Now, Tandon himself has confirmed that a Poco phone with a Deadpool-inspired design does indeed exist.

According to the Poco’s India head, it is a limited edition of the Poco F6, which made its initial Indian debut in May. According to the image shared by Tandon, the phone will come in crimson red, reflecting Deadpool’s iconic costume color. Nonetheless, despite being described as Poco F6 “Deadpool Edition,” the device will feature not only the said character but also Wolverine. To recall, the film of the two characters will be released this week.

The brand still has to confirm the details of the phone, but it could just borrow the same set of the standard version of Poco F6. To recall, the F6 comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which sell for ₹29,999, ₹31,999, and ₹33,999, respectively. Aside from the configurations, the Poco F6 Deadpool Edition could also offer: