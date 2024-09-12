HMD 105, 110 now available in 4G versions in India

HMD fans in India can now enjoy the HMD 105 and HMD 110 in 4G versions starting today.

The phones were first introduced in 2G versions in June. Now, HMD has introduced some huge enhancements to the phones by injecting them with the Unisoc T127 chip to enable 4G connectivity and some additional functions, including 5.0 Bluetooth and Cloud Phone App. This means, unlike their 2G counterparts, the new HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G allow access to YouTube and YouTube Music. They also come with an MP3 player, Phone Talker app, 32GB max SD card support, and a removable 1450mAh battery.

Both phones also have a bigger 2.4″ display. However, the HMD 110 4G is the only one with a QVGA camera and a flash unit.

The 4G phones are now available through HMD’s official Indian website, retail stores, and other online platforms. The HMD 105 is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colors, while the HMD 110 comes in Titanium and Blue. In terms of their price tags, the HMD 105 is priced at ₹2,199, while the other model costs ₹2,399.

