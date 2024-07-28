New leak suggests Nokia 225 4G is getting HMD-rebranded version

A new leak has revealed that HMD is preparing another creation aimed at resurrecting another Nokia-branded phone: the Nokia 225 4G.

According to the leak online, the phone will be called the HMD 225 4G. Based on the image shared, it is indeed just a rebranded version of the Nokia 225 4G (2024), which was announced in April.

According to the leaker account @smashx_60 on X, the phone will offer the Unisoc T107 SoC, which will be complemented by a 1,450mAh battery with USB-C charging support. The phone is said to also sport a 2.4″ IPS LCD with 400-nit brightness. In the camera department, there will be a basic 2MP lens, which will allow HD video recording. Other details about the phone include BT5.0, 4G LTE connectivity, dual SIM support, FM Radio, a 3.5mm jack, an IP52 rating, and three color options (pink, dark blue, and dark green)

The details echo the specifications of the Nokia 225 4G, which further strengthens speculations that the two phones are indeed just the same. If true, it means that aside from the features mentioned above, the HMD 225 4G could also offer: