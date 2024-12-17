HMD Arc arrives with Unisoc 9863A, 13MP camera, 5000mAh battery, more

HMD listed the HMD Arc online in Thailand. Some of the main highlights of the phone include its Unisoc 9863A chip, 13MP camera, and 5000mAh battery.

The phone’s pricing remains unknown, but it is designed to be another budget model from HMD. The phone boasts a generic rectangular camera island on its back panel’s upper left section. The display is flat and has thick bezels, while its selfie camera is situated in a waterdrop cutout.

According to the listing provided by HMD, here are the details the HMD Arc is offering: