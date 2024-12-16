HMD debuts Nokia 105, 110 4G 2nd Edition in Europe with USB-C ports

HMD is now offering the second edition of its Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G models in Europe.

The brand launched the first versions of the phones months ago. To recall, the Nokia 105 2G is a rebranded HMD 105 and debuted in July. The Nokia 110 4G, on the other hand, was launched in October as HMD’s 2024 edition of the phone.

As the year comes to an end, HMD refreshed the phones’ looks in Europe. The second edition features USB-C ports instead of the old micro-USB. The phones also have some slight revamps in their aesthetics, with HMD putting the “HMD—Makers of Nokia Phones” mark on the back.

The Nokia 110 also has a new QVGA camera design, making it distinctive from its 2024 counterpart. The Nokia 105 4G 2nd Edition, meanwhile, still lacks a camera. Other notable details of the phones include their Unisoc T107 processors, 1450mAh batteries, and 1.77 TFT displays with 120×160px resolution.

The Nokia 105 4G 2nd Edition comes in a black color, while the Nokia 110 4G 2nd Edition is available in blue and purple options.

Stay tuned for the pricing of the phones!

