HMD launches Nokia 110 4G (2024)

HMD has a new feature phone for its fans: the Nokia 110 4G (2024) model.

If you think it is quite familiar, it is because the new device is a sibling of the HMD 110 4G, which launched earlier this year. Despite this, aside from a different brand, the Nokia 110 4G (2024) comes with some minor differences over its HMD counterpart.

The Nokia 110 4G (2024) is available in Titanium and Blue, but its pricing remains unknown. Yet, it is expected to be around $30, the same as the HMD 110 4G.

Here are the details of the Nokia 110 4G (2024):

4G connectivity

128MB RAM

64MB storage (expandable via the microSD card slot)

2″ TFT LCD

Camera support

1000mAh removable battery

FM radio and MP3 player

Via