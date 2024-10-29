HMD Sage (also) arriving with Lumia design

HMD is preparing another smartphone to add to its portfolio: the HMD Sage. According to the leaked images of the model, it will also bear the Nokia Lumia design the brand injected into its previous creations in the past.

HMD is now focusing on expanding its HMD-branded offerings instead of relying on Nokia’s brand name. Despite this, the company still hasn’t moved on from using the design elements of the Nokia Lumia, and it seems to be applying them again in its upcoming new smartphone model.

According to the leaker account @smashx_60 on X, the HMD Sage will appear a lot like the HMD Skyline, thanks to its Lumia-inspired look. It will have a boxy body but rounded side frames. The back will feature a rectangular camera island on the upper left section. It houses two huge circular camera cutouts for the lenses and for the flash unit. The renders show that the HMD Sage will be available in green, blue, and red color options.

Ultimately, the tipster account shared that the HMD Sage will offer the following details:

Unisoc T760 5G chip

6.55″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED

50MP + 50MP rear camera setup

33W fast charging (USB-C 2.0)

IP52 rating

Support for NFC and 3.5mm jack

polycarbonate frame, matte back panel, glass front

