Repairable HMD Skyline launches in India

The HMD Skyline is now available in India, offering fans a new option in the market. The phone features the iconic Nokia Lumia design alongside some interesting details, including a repairable body.

The HMD Skyline was first launched in the EU in July. Now, the brand is expanding its availability to more markets, including India.

The phone is now available via HMD’s website, Amazon India, and partner retailers. It is available in Neon Pink and Twisted Black and costs ₹35,999.

The Skyline features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256 storage. Inside, there’s also a 4,600mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Its OLED screen measures 6.5″ and offers a Full HD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also features a punch-hole cutout for the phone’s 50MP selfie camera. The system’s rear camera setup is comprised of a 108MP main lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto with up to 4x zoom.

One of the main highlights of the phone is its repairability, just like its Nokia G42 5G model, thanks to the company’s sustainability efforts and partnership with iFixit. Prior to Skyline’s India debut, the company announced the availability of the HMD Skyline’s repair parts in the EU. Soon, the same components should be offered to users in India. To recall, here is the price list of HMD Skyline’s parts: