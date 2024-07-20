Here are HMD Skyline’s repair part prices at iFixit

The HMD Skyline is finally official, and one of its main highlights is its repairability.

HMD unveiled the HMD Skyline this week, offering fans another phone inspired by the classic Nokia smartphone design. It features the decent Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 storage. Inside, there’s also a 4,600mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Its OLED screen measures 6.5 inches and offers a Full HD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also features a punch-hole cutout for the phone’s 50MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup of the system is comprised of a 108MP main lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto with up to 4x zoom.

Those details are not the only enticing aspect of the new HMD phone. As the company wants to underscore, it is a repairable phone, just like its Nokia G42 5G model, thanks to the company’s sustainability efforts and partnership with iFixit.

HMD fans who would like to purchase the Skyline smartphone can also now check its spare parts on the iFixit website, where the phone’s components are being offered for the following prices: