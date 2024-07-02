HMD’s repairable Nokia G42 5G receives Canstar Blue 2024 Innovation Excellence Awards

HMD has received recognition for its Nokia G42 5G, which the brand markets as extremely repairable.

The model was released in 2023 with a 6nm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip, up to 8GB/256GB configuration, and a 5000mAh battery. Despite being buried in the pile of newer models in the market, the device continues to be one of the best phones from HMD due to its repairability.

It is one of the biggest highlights of the G42, thanks to HMD’s partnership with iFixit. This allows users to repair and replace screens, batteries, charging ports, and other components by themselves using a kit. The repair kit is offered separately, but it is more affordable than the fee users would have to pay for a repair service.

Now, Canstar Blue recognized this effort from HMD during its 2024 Innovation Excellence Awards, making the Nokia G42 5G one of its awardees in the Appliances category.

The award came amid the growing efforts of tech companies to promote sustainability and repairability in their devices. In addition to HMD, other giants are already pushing the move, including Google, Apple, Samsung, and more. Like HMD, the brands also collaborated with iFixit and other repair companies to offer their own kits and repair services.