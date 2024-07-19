HMD Skyline officially arrives with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, easy repairability, Lumia looks

After a series of leaks and rumors, HMD has finally unveiled its Skyline model, which is another creation aimed at reviving Nokia’s earlier designs. It comes with a lot of interesting details, including its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and a repairable body.

The brand unveiled the new phone in the EU this week. As shared in past reports, the phone is part of HMD’s plan to popularize its brand through the use of Nokia’s classic designs, explaining the Nokia Lumia 920 looks of the new phone.

Despite this, the HMD Skyline has a lot to offer as a new mid-ranger in the market. This includes the decent Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip it houses, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256 storage. Inside, there’s also a 4,600mAh battery with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Its OLED screen measures 6.5 inches and offers a Full HD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also features a punch-hole cutout for the phone’s 50MP selfie camera, while the rear camera setup of the system is comprised of a 108MP main lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto with up to 4x zoom.

Interestingly, it seems HMD also wants to recognize its phones as some of the most repairable devices in the market. After its Nokia G42 5G model received a Canstar Blue 2024 Innovation Excellence Award, it now introduces another repairable creation through the HMD Skyline. Several parts of the phone can be easily replaced by knowledgeable users, thanks to HMD’s partnership with iFixit.

The HMD Skyline comes in black and pink color options, and it has three configurations. Buyers in the EU can select from its three variants of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, which are priced at €499, €549, and €599, respectively.