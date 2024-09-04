New leak revives Lumia 1020-inspired HMD Skyline G2 rumors

A new leak shows the schematics of an unnamed HMD smartphone, which resembles the Nokia Lumia 1020 model. According to past reports, this could be named the HMD Skyline G2.

HMD is still relying on the nostalgic charm of the Nokia Lumia design, which explains the looks of its recent releases, including the HMD Skyline. The phone comes with a boxy body and a rectangular camera island on its back’s upper left side. Interestingly, an earlier report claims that the Skyline has a sibling: the HMD Skyline G2.

Despite sharing the same monicker, leaks show that the Skyline and the Skyline G2 will be significantly different in their appearances.

Talks about the HMD Skyline G2 have been revived by the arrival of an unnamed HMD phone schematic. Although the smartphone’s specifications are unknown, its illustration echoes the earlier leaked render of the alleged HMD Skyline G2, which has a Lumia 1020-like back panel and a rounded camera island.

While it could indeed be the HMD Skyline G2, it is still better to take things with a pinch of salt since there are still some differences between the leaked schematic and render. Unlike the latter, which has three camera lenses, the bare illustration suggests that the phone will have four lenses on its camera island.

This complements earlier claims that the Skyline G2 is designed with photographers in mind. According to a leaker, the phone could offer a 200MP main unit alongside 12MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide.

On the other hand, if it is true that the phone is related to the OG Skyline, it could borrow several of its details, including:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.5” OLED with Full HD+ resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate

50MP selfie camera

108MP main lens with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 50MP 2x telephoto with up to 4x zoom

4,600mAh battery

33W wired and 15W wireless charging

