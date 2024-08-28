HMD Barbie phone is official, and it is basically a beautified Nokia 2660 Flip

The HMD Barbie phone is now official, and we can now confirm that it is just an improved version of the Nokia 2660 Flip.

HMD unveiled the new device this week, showing a flip phone that is all familiar to Nokia fans. Unsurprisingly, as shared in past reports, the Barbie phone is just a rebrand of the Nokia 2660 Flip.

Nonetheless, HMD injected a few additions into the phone, including a new pink body and some Barbie-themed accessories and freebies, including a pink polishing cloth, Barbie stickers, a bead strap, charms, a pink USB-C cable, and two Barbie detachable back covers. The phone also has Barbie-themed icons, wallpapers, a Barbie app, ringtones, and more.

Fans can now purchase the phone globally for $129, but consumers in the US must wait until October.

Here are more details about the new HMD Barbie phone: