TENAA certification cements speculations HMD Barbie phone is rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip

HMD’s Barbie phone has just appeared on TENAA, which reveals several key details about it. Interestingly, the leak strengthens rumors that the phone is just a rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip.

The company earlier teased the Barbie phone, which is going to be a flip-type device. HMD didn’t mention the specifications of the handheld, but its recently discovered TENAA listing has revealed that it will offer a 2.8″ main screen, a 1.77″ TFT LCD external display, and a 0.3MP camera. The phone is also said to come with a 1,450mAh battery and 128GB storage. The certification also reveals the design of the phone, which is filled with Barbie pink elements, from its rear panel and keypad.

Through these details, speculations that the Barbie phone is the Nokia 2660 Flip model launched in 2022 grow. This is not surprising, nonetheless, as HMD is known for introducing rebranded Nokia phones.

If it is true that the HMD Barbie phone is just the Nokia 2660 Flip, fans can expect the following details: