HMD confirms Barbie-themed foldable on August 28, but it could just be a rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip

HMD will offer a new phone to the market on August 28, a Barbie-themed foldable phone. Nonetheless, knowing HMD’s moves, it could just be another rebranded Nokia phone, specifically the Nokia 2660 Flip.

The 2023 Barbie film was a success and took the world by storm, resulting in the resurrection of the Barbie craze globally. While it is now a year since the movie was released, it seems HMD is still hoping to attract attention by launching its own Barbie-themed phone in 2024.

According to the company, it will launch a Barbie phone this month, revealing in a teaser photo that it will be a foldable phone. No other details of the phone were revealed, but based on the brand’s past releases, it could be a rebranded Nokia 2660 Flip. The minimal section of the device teased in the photo also resembles the front of the said Nokia model.

If true, fans could then expect the Barbie phone to be branded as the HMD 2660 Flip Barbie Edition with the following details:

Unisoc T107

48MB/128MB

2.8″ main TFT LCD with 240x320p resolution

1.77″ external display

0.3MP camera

Wireless FM radio

1450mAh battery

Via