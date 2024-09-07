HMD arms Fusion model with modular functions via ‘Fusion Outfits’ cases

HMD has a new entry in the market called HMD Fusion. While it looks like just another smartphone from the brand, it comes with an interesting surprise: a modular capability.

The company announced the HMD Fusion at IFA this week. The phone comes with a decent set of specifications, including a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, up to 8GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. It is also pretty impressive in other departments, including its camera (thanks to its 108MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit) and repairable body (self-repair support via iFixit kits). These things, nonetheless, are not the only highlights of the HMD Fusion.

As shared by the company, the smartphone can also get additional capabilities when paired with its Fusion Outfits, which enable various hardware and software functions on the phone. These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions. The cases include the Flashy Outfit (with built-in ring light), Rugged Outfit (an IP68-rated case), Casual Outfit (basic case with no extra functionality and comes in the package), Wireless Outfit (wireless charging support with magnets), and Gaming Outfit (gaming controller that transforms the device to games console). The outfits will be available in the last quarter of the year.

As for the HMD Fusion smartphone, here are the other details you need to know: