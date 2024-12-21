HMD Orka design, specs leak

HMD is preparing another smartphone, and it will be called the HMD Orka.

The HMD Orka is expected to join the brand’s mid-range portfolio. According to leaked materials shared online, the phone will resemble the earlier models released by HMD. Its front has thin bezels on the side and a thick chin on the bottom. Meanwhile, in the upper center of the display, a centered punch-hole cutout is placed.

The back of the HMD Orka sports a vertical rectangular camera island with two cutouts. According to the renders, the phone will be available in purple, green, and blue.

Aside from its design, the leak reveals the key specifications of the phone, including its:

Snapdragon 5G chip

8GB RAM

6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD

100MP main camera

50MP selfie camera

33W charging

