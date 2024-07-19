Honor 200, 200 Pro arrive in India, Middle East, Philippines

Honor has released the new Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro models in more markets, including in India, the Middle East, and the Philippines.

The news follows the arrival of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro in China and Europe months ago. The series greatly focuses on the models’ powerful camera system, with the brand revealing in the past that they are equipped with Studio Harcourt’s photography method.

The photography studio is known for capturing black-and-white photographs of movie stars and celebrities. With its fame, getting a picture taken by the studio was once considered a standard by the French upper middle class. Now, Honor revealed that it included Studio Harcourt’s method in the camera system of the Honor 200 series “to recreate the iconic studio’s legendary lighting and shadow effects.”

The latest markets to welcome the series are India and the Philippines. The series has also been presented in UAE, KSA, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, and reportedly coming to South Africa afterward.

Customers in India can get the vanilla model in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB for ₹34,999 and ₹39,999, respectively. The Pro variant comes in a single 12GB/512GB configuration, which comes at ₹57,999.

In the Middle East, buyers can choose between the 12GB/512GB and 12GB/256GB options for the vanilla Honor 200, which are priced at AED1899 and AED1599, respectively. The Pro version only comes in a 12GB/512GB variant, which costs AED2499.

Ultimately, Honor offers the Honor 200 model in the Philippines in a single 12GB/512GB configuration for PHP24,999. The Pro version comes with the same memory and storage size for PHP29,999.

Here are the details buyers can expect from the units:

Honor 200

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 1200×2664 pixels resolution and peak brightness of 4,000 nits

50MP 1/1.56” IMX906 with f/1.95 aperture and OIS; 50MP IMX856 telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; 12MP ultrawide with AF

50MP selfie

5,200mAh battery

100W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging

MagicOS 8.0

Honor 200 Pro