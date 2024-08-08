Honor 300 Pro render shows teardrop-shaped camera island design

An Honor 300 Pro render has surfaced online, suggesting a possible design for the upcoming smartphone when it debuts.

The Honor 200 series made its debut in May, and it seems the company is already preparing the successor of the Pro model in the lineup. Recently, a render of the alleged Honor 300 Pro appeared online.

The phone appears in the Ocean Cyan color. Although the phone seems to have the same back panel look as the Honor 200 Pro, their differences are quite distinctive.

To start, the render shows that the Honor 300 Pro will also have a dual-texture back panel, but the division line of the textures will be straight. Moreover, unlike the Honor 200 Pro, which has an oblong camera island, the module in the Honor 300 Pro will be in a teardrop-like shape. Based on the picture, the phone will also have the Harcourt branding on the camera island, which will house the three camera lenses and the flash unit.

In front, on the other hand, the render shows that the Honor 300 Pro will also have a curved display. This should give the upcoming phone the same thin bezels as its predecessor. Ultimately, the image shows the Honor 300 Pro’s selfie will have a dual-camera system, which, then again, is a detail it will borrow from the Honor 200 Pro.

As for other sections, the Honor 300 Pro could adopt several details from the current Honor 200 Pro, including its:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Honor C1+ chip

12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB configurations

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED

50MP 1/1.3″ (custom H9000 with 1.2µm pixels, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS); 50MP IMX856 telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; 12MP ultrawide with AF

50MP selfie

5,200mAh battery

100W wired charging, 66W wireless charging

MagicOS 8.0

Via