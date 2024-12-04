Leaker: Honor to use 7800mAh± battery in new smartphone in 2025

Honor is reportedly planning to employ an incredibly huge 7800mAh± battery in its new smartphone model next year.

Smartphone battery technology has improved dramatically in recent months. Today, many brands are offering models with around 6000mAh batteries. For instance, Realme is set to unveil its Neo 7 model, which houses a 7000mAh battery. Tipster Digital Chat Station also claimed that the brand is exploring different battery and charging options, including an 8000W battery with 80W charging support.

Now, the same leaker shared that Honor also has the same plan. As per the account, the company is working on a 7800mAh± battery for a smartphone model that will be released next year. However, when asked about the charging support of the model, the leaker refused to share the details.

No other information about the phone, including its monicker, is available. Yet, it may be an Honor flagship or mid-range model.

Stay tuned for updates!

Via