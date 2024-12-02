Realme confirms 7000mAh battery in Neo 7; 8000mAh reportedly being explored for GT 8 Pro

The battery department is indeed one of Realme phones’ main strengths. After confirming the 7000mAh battery inside its Realme Neo 7 phone, a leaker shared that the brand is also doing “research” to introduce an up to 8000W battery pack in its Realme GT 8 Pro model.

The Realme Neo 7 is set to debut on December 11, and the company is already gradually confirming some of its details. One of the latest things shared by the brand is its battery, which will offer users an impressive 7000mAh capacity. It is a Titan battery co-developed with Ningde New Energy. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the battery has “a longer life and is more durable” and “can be used for three days after a single charge.” despite its size, the tipster shared that it will be housed inside the 8.5mm thin body of the phone.

Amid the preparation for the debut of the Realme Neo 7, DCS has revealed that Realme is already preparing the Realme GT 8 Pro. In his recent post, the tipster revealed that the company is exploring the possible battery and charging options for the model. Interestingly, the smallest battery being considered is 7000mAh, with the biggest hitting up to 8000mAh. According to the post, options include 7000mAh battery/120W charging (42 minutes to charge), 7500mAh battery/100W charging (55 minutes), and 8000W battery/80W charging (70 minutes).

While this is exciting, it is important to note that there’s still no certainty about this, as the tipster himself underscored that it remains part of the company’s research. Yet, this is not impossible, especially now that smartphone brands are focusing more on incorporating humongous battery packs into their creations.

