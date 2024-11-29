Realme Neo 7 to launch on December 11 in China

Realme announced that its anticipated Realme Neo 7 model would be launched on December 11 in China.

The news follows several teases from the company involving the phone. To recall, Realme teased that it will have a battery and rating above 6500mAh and IP68, respectively. According to the company, the Neo 7 is priced under CN¥2499 in China and called the best in its segment in terms of performance and battery.

As per the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Realme Neo 7 is equipped with an extra-huge 7000mAh battery with a super-fast 240W charging capability. Moreover, the leaker claimed that the phone has the highest protection rating of IP69, which will protect the Dimensity 9300+ chip and other components it houses. Ultimately, the chip reportedly gathered a 2.4 million running score on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, making it an impressive mid-range model in the market.

The Realme Neo 7 will be the first model to debut the Neo’s separation from the GT series, which the company confirmed days ago. After being named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports, the device will instead arrive under the monicker “Neo 7.” As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 is being teased as a mid-range model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.”

