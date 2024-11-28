Realme Neo 7: Dimensity 9300+, 7000mAh battery, 240W charging, IP69 rating, ≤CN¥2499 price tag

After Realme teased the price tag of the Neo 7, a tipster on Weibo shared several important details about the upcoming model.

The Realme Neo 7 is set to launch next month, albeit we are still waiting for the official date. Amid the wait, the brand has already started teasing the model after it decided to separate the Neo from the GT series. This will begin with the Realme Neo 7, which was formerly named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports. The main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices.

According to the company, the Neo 7 is priced under CN¥2499 in China and called the best in its segment in terms of performance and battery. To this end, Realme also teased that it will have a battery and rating above 6500mAh and IP68, respectively.

Tipster Digital Chat Station clarified these details, revealing that the Realme Neo 7 is equipped with an extra-huge 7000mAh battery with a super-fast 240W charging capability. According to the tipster, the phone also has the highest protection rating of IP69, which will protect the Dimensity 9300+ chip and other components it houses. As per the account, the SoC gained a 2.4 million running score on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

