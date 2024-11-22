Exec teases Realme GT Neo 7 as tipster leaks phone’s 7000mAh battery

Chase Xu, Realme Vice President and Global Marketing President, teased the upcoming arrival of the company’s Realme GT Neo 7. Meanwhile, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the device would feature an extra-huge 7000mAh battery.

The news affirms the leaker’s earlier claim that the model will be unveiled before 2024 ends “if nothing unexpected happens.” The executive didn’t directly name the phone in his post but boldly suggested that a new GT Neo device would be coming.

According to a post by DCS, the Realme GT Neo 7 will house a 7000mAh battery. The post notes that due to its high capacity, it “can be charged once every two days.” It was previously claimed that support for 100W charging would complement the battery.

A different tipster also previously shared that the GT Neo phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which is an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features the Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.4GHz and the Adreno 750 at 1GHz. However, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite now available, we suggest taking that matter with a pinch of salt.

As per earlier reports, the upcoming GT Neo 7 will be a game-dedicated phone. The phone also reportedly bears a 1.5K straight screen, which will be dedicated to “gaming.” With all this, it is possible that Realme could also include other gaming-focused features to the phone, such as a dedicated graphics chip and the GT Mode for game optimization and faster start times.

Via