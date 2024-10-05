Realme GT Neo 7 reportedly coming in December with SD 8 Gen 3, 1.5K screen, 100W charging

Several key details of the Realme GT Neo 7 have leaked ahead of its rumored December launch.

Realme is reportedly preparing the Realme GT7 Pro, which is expected to arrive in late October or early November. Nonetheless, this will not be the last GT phone from Realme this year.

According to earlier reports, the brand is also working on the GT Neo 7, which will launch in the last month of the year. As per a leaker on Weibo, the upcoming GT Neo 7 will be a game-dedicated phone.

The account claims that it will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, suggesting that it will cater to heavy gaming tasks. The phone is also reportedly bearing a 1.5K straight screen, which will be dedicated to “gaming.” With all this, it is possible that Realme could also include other gaming-focused features to the phone, such as a dedicated graphics chip and the GT Mode for game optimization and faster start times.

The tipster also says that the device will have a “large battery” that will be complemented by 100W charging power. If true, this could at least be a 6,000mAh battery, as its GT7 Pro sibling is rumored to have it.

No other details of the phone are available right now, but it could share some details similar to those of the GT7 Pro, which will debut earlier. According to leaks, the phone will feature the following: