Realme GT7 Pro reportedly coming with 120W charging power in October/November

The Realme GT7 Pro is coming soon, and a new claim from a reputable leaker says that it could happen in October or November. The tipster also revealed that it will arrive with a higher 120W power.

Realme has already started teasing the Realme GT7 Pro, suggesting that the phone is nearing its launch timeline. Now, Digital Chat Station says that the device could be announced in late October or early November, corroborating the claims of other industry leakers.

In the post, DCS also shared that the Realme GT7 Pro will have a 120W charging capability. This is higher than the earlier reported 100W charging power of the device, which is reportedly getting a huge 6,000mAh battery.

The tipster also hinted at some other possible details of the GT7 Pro, including the addition of a periscope telephoto, better fingerprint recognition technology (ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint scanning), and a stronger protection (IP68/IP69) rating.

The news follows earlier leaks about the Realme GT7 Pro, which is expected to get the following:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6,000mAh battery

120W charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Solid-state button ‘similar’ to the iPhone 16’s Camera Control

Via