Realme exec reveals GT 7 Pro could get solid-state button ‘similar’ to iPhone 16’s Camera Control

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase has another tease about one of the brand’s upcoming devices, which is believed to be the Realme GT 7 Pro. According to the executive, the smartphone will get a solid-state button similar to the Camera Control button in the recently launched iPhone 16.

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 16 series, resulting in buzz among fans. The lineup has many new exciting details, and one of them is the Camera Control in all four models. It is a solid-state providing haptic feedback and allows the devices to launch and perform camera controls at any time.

Interestingly, Xu revealed that the same feature is also coming to one of Realme’s devices. Although he did not name the phone, it is speculated to be the Realme GT 7 Pro based on past reports about the brand’s ongoing projects. Xu also did not share what functions the button will do, but if it is true that it is just like the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, it could offer similar controls.

The news follows several leaks about the GT 7 Pro, including its alleged render. The image shows that the phone will have a different camera island design in the back compared to its predecessors, including the Realme GT 5 Pro. Instead of the conventional circular module, the leak reveals a square camera island with rounded corners placed in the upper left of the curved back panel.

Aside from those, the Realme GT 7 Pro is rumored to get the following details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6,000mAh battery

100W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating\

Via