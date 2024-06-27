More Realme GT 7 Pro leaks surface online, including possible IP69 rating

More details about the anticipated Realme GT 7 Pro model have leaked online, including an IP69 rating.

The Realme GT 7 Pro remains a mystery to fans, but more and more details about it have been surfacing recently. The latest comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, who reiterated some information regarding the phone and shared new ones in a new post on Weibo.

As the tipster underscored, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be one of the phones that will be armed with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, confirming that it will be a powerful model. The account also echoed claims about the 1.5K resolution of its screen but added that the display would employ the micro-curved technology, giving it curved edges on all four sides. This should improve the bezel size of the display and the comfort when handling the unit. DCS also said that the device will support domestic ultrasonic fingerprint scanning, although it will be a single-point type, meaning it will only be used on a small area of the screen.

In the camera department, the leaker shared that its rear system will have a 50MP triple camera setup, adding that it will include a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom. With this, fans could expect that the device will have some extra optical zoom capabilities without a bulky camera system. To recall, its predecessor also has one, a 50MP periscope telephoto (f/2.6, 1/1.56″) with an OIS and 2.7x optical zoom.

DCS also repeated an earlier claim about the device’s battery, which will reportedly be “extra-large.” The account still didn’t mention some numbers, but based on its predecessor’s battery (5,400mAh) and the current trend among the latest smartphones, it could pack a 6,000mAh power.

Ultimately, the Realme GT 7 Pro could be armed with an IP68 or IP69 rating. DCS showed uncertainty in this section. However, since Oppo has just released the Oppo A3 Pro in China with the said high protection rating, this is not impossible to happen to upcoming Realme phones, including the Realme GT 7 Pro.