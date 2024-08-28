Realme GT 7 Pro render, specs leak

As the anticipated debut of the Realme GT 7 Pro nears, more leaks about it continue to surface online. The latest involves the phone’s several key details and render, with the latter showing that it will have a huge design change.

The Realme GT 7 Pro render shows that the phone will have a different camera island design in the back compared to its predecessors, including the Realme GT 5 Pro. Instead of the conventional circular module, the leak reveals a square camera island placed in the upper left of the back panel. The component has rounded corners and houses the camera lenses and the flash unit.

The image also shows that the phone has curves on its back panel’s edges, and its back panel sports a clean white color. This could mean that it would be one of the official colors of the phone in its launch.

As for its specifications, leaker Digital Chat Station and other tipsters shared more details about the phone, including: