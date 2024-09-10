Realme Narzo 70 Turbo arrives in India

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is now official in India, and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme has finally unveiled the device after days of teases about the “Turbo” phone. The company earlier revealed the phone in a Turbo Yellow motorsports design, but today’s revelation has confirmed that it will also be offered in Turbo Purple and Turbo Green options.

Aside from the enticing looks, the Narzo 70 Turbo also impresses internally, thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip with a Mali G615 GPU. It can be paired with up to 12GB RAM, which is further expanded through an additional 2GB Dynamic RAM.

A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support helps the chip power the 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED with a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. On the back, on the other hand, there’s a combination of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP sensor.

Gamers will also be delighted to know that it offers GT Mode, which will ensure a seamless gaming experience, from optimization to faster start times and more.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is available in three configurations of 6GB/128GB, 8/128GB, and 12/256GB, which are priced at ₹16,999, ₹17,999, ₹20,999, respectively. Sales will start next Monday, September 16.

Here are more details about the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: