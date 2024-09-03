It’s official: Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is coming on September 9 to India

Realme announced that the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will launch on September 9 in India.

The brand teased the model earlier by revealing its design, which features motorsport details. Now, Realme revealed that the phone is just days away from its formal unveiling.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is being marketed as a speedy smartphone in its segment, with the brand saying that it will be powered by the “fastest chipset in this segment” — the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy. To complement this, Realme gives it a motorsport design with a yellow and black back panel. It is unknown, however, if this will be one of the phone’s standard color options or a special edition. According to earlier leaks, it will also be offered in green and purple.

In other sections, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo offers a flat display with thin bezels and flat side frames and back panel. The squarish camera island is placed in the upper center of the back and houses the lenses and the flash unit.

Its processor is reportedly complemented by three configuration choices of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. Inside, it will house a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

According to other leaks, it could also share several similar details as the Realme 13+ 5G, including its rumored 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie, 5000mAh battery, and 45W charging capability.