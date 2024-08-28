Realme reveals Narzo 70 Turbo’s motorsport design, confirms device launch in India

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will be offered in India soon. The brand also shared the phone’s design, which boasts a black and yellow motorsport look.

The company shared the news this week, showing the device with a flat display with thin bezels and flat side frames and back panel. The squarish camera island is placed in the upper center of the back and houses the lenses and the flash unit.

In terms of its look, Realme wants the Narzo 70 Turbo to live up to its “Turbo” branding by giving it a motorsport design with yellow and black colors. It is unknown, however, if this will be one of the phone’s standard color options or a special edition. According to earlier leaks, it will also be offered in green and purple choices.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo could be powered by the Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, which will be complemented by three configuration choices of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. Inside, it will house a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

As per other leaks, it could also share several similar details as the Realme 13+ 5G, including its rumored Dimensity 7300 Energy chip, 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie, 5000mAh battery, and 45W charging capability.

More details about the phone are expected soon, including its specific launch date. Stay tuned!