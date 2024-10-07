Realme GT Neo 7 to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version

A leaker claims that the Realme GT Neo 7 will be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version.

The Realme GT Neo 7 is expected to arrive this quarter, with a recent report saying that it will be in December. As the wait goes on, leaks about the phone continue to surface. According to a new tip from a leaker on Weibo, one of the main highlights of the phone will be its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, which is an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features the Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.4GHz and the Adreno 750 at 1GHz.

To recall, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version powers the Red Magic 9S Pro+, allowing the device to recently top AnTuTu’s high-end category ranking. If this is the same chip that will be in Realme GT Neo 7, it means fans can expect a powerful phone coming soon.

However, while it is good news that the chip is at the top of the AnTuTu ranking right now, its reign won’t last long. Soon, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be unveiled, as well as the devices that will use it.

As per earlier reports, the upcoming GT Neo 7 will be a game-dedicated phone. The phone is also reportedly bearing a 1.5K straight screen, which will be dedicated to “gaming.” With all this, it is possible that Realme could also include other gaming-focused features to the phone, such as a dedicated graphics chip and the GT Mode for game optimization and faster start times.

The tipster also says that the device will have a “large battery” that will be complemented by 100W charging power. If true, this could at least be a 6,000mAh battery, as its GT7 Pro sibling is rumored to have it.

