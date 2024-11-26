Realme Neo 7 leak: 2.4M AnTuTu score, 7000mAh battery

Ahead of the official unveiling of the Realme GT Neo 7, more leaks about the model have surfaced online, including its impressive AnTuTu score and huge battery.

The Realme GT Neo 7 will debut in December. It seems the company is making the final tests and preparations for the model as its debut timeframe approaches. Recently, it was spotted on AnTuTu, where it gained around 2.4 million scores. This puts its performance somewhere near GT 7 Pro, which received 2.7 million scores on the same platform.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the Realme Neo 7 will also impress in the battery department with its 7000mAh extra-huge battery. This is interesting as the phone is expected to pack this huge component inside its 8.5mm thin body. Complementing the power management is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chip (other leaks claim Dimensity 9300+), and rumors say that the phone could also feature up to 100W charging and an IP68/69 rating.

In related news, Chase Xu, Realme Vice President and Global Marketing President, shared that the Neo and GT series will now be separated. This will start with the Realme Neo 7, which was formerly named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports. The main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices.

