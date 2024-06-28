Honor CMO says rumored upcoming Kirin-powered devices are ‘complete bullsh*t’

Honor CMO Jiang Hairong denied rumors that the company would soon return to using Huawei Kirin chips in its future devices.

The allegations were made by leakers online, saying that Honor is now testing the use of Kirin chips in its new devices. To recall, the company is now employing Qualcomm, MediaTek, and UniSoc chips in its current devices after Huawei sold it and became an independent company.

However, leakers are pushing the idea that Honor will soon rejoin Huawei by relying on its chips.

Hearing about this, Jiang Hairong ended the speculations online by calling them “complete bullsh*t.” The CMO didn’t elaborate on the opinion, but it should be a direct statement that will take down the rumors.

While the idea that another Chinese smartphone brand will rely on Huawei for chips sounds good, it will be more reasonable for Honor to continue using chips from other foreign companies. After all, although the Kirin chips are proof of Huawei’s improving self-reliance, its chip creations still have a long way to go before they become efficient enough to challenge the chips of Qualcomm and others.