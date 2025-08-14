Honor Magic 8, Magic 8 Pro receive 90W charging certification

Two models believed to be part of the Honor Magic 8 series have received certifications in China.

Honor is now preparing the Magic 7 series successor, and it seems to be nearing its launch. According to a recent leak in China, two of the lineup’s models received their 90W charging certification from 3C.

According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the handhelds are armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip. The account also affirmed speculations that the two certified phones could be the Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro variants, which are expected to be the first series models to launch. As per rumors, the Magic 8 Mini and Magic 8 Ultra could arrive in 2026.

According to past reports and leaks, the vanilla model will arrive with a 6.59″ OLED. It is said to be a flat 1.5K screen with LIPO technology, a 120Hz refresh rate, and less than 1mm bezels.

The Pro model, meanwhile, allegedly has a 6.7″ display with 3D face recognition and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support, a triple camera setup (50MP OmniVision OV50Q main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP periscope telephoto), a battery with a capacity of around 7000mAh, wireless charging, a Lateral OverFlow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, a smooth frame transition, and a better focus speed and dynamic range.

