Honor Magic 8 series to welcome Ultra model with SD 8 Elite 2, 200MP periscope

Honor will soon introduce a new model in its next Magic series, the Honor Magic 8 Ultra.

The Honor Magic 7 series is now available in various markets, offering buyers the vanilla and Pro models. However, the brand seems to plan to introduce a higher-end variant with the Ultra moniker.

Honor still has no official confirmation about the matter, but Honor’s chief imaging engineer, Luo Wei, recently teased about the Ultra phone’s camera system, which “no one has ever seen or even thought of.”

Meanwhile, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the handheld will be armed with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. It also reportedly has an OV LOFIC main camera paired with a 200MP periscope camera unit.

The other details of the phone remain unknown, but it is expected to offer a more premium set of specs than the Pro model. To recall, rumors say that the Magic 8 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a 6.71″ display with 3D face recognition and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera system (50MP OmniVision OV50Q main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 200MP periscope telephoto), a 7000mAh battery, Lateral OverFlow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) technology, a smooth frame transition, and better focus speed and dynamic range.

