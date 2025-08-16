Confirmed: Honor Magic V Flip 2 to offer 5500mAh battery, wireless charging, up to 350K folds, more

Honor has confirmed more details about the Magic V Flip 2, including its battery, charging, and display details.

The Honor model will launch on August 21 in China. The brand recently revealed two of its colorways, Dawn Purple and Dream Blue. Like its predecessor, it also comes in a special Jimmy Choo variant, featuring a glittery design.

Now, Honor is back to confirm that the phone has a bigger 5500mAh battery. According to the brand, in addition to its faster 80W wired charging, the phone also now supports 50W wireless charging. To recall, the OG Magic V Flip only has a 4800mAh battery with support for 66W charging.

Additionally, the company enthuses about the phone’s durable display. As per Honor, it features the Ultra-Thin Glass tech for its display, allowing it to withstand 350,000 folds. This should enable the phone to last for five years and only gain less than 50µm of panel crease.

The news follows a massive leak about the Honor Magic V Flip 2, which is said to offer the following:

204g

167.1×75.6×6.9mm

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Honor C1

Honor E2

6.82″ 2868x1232px 120Hz LTPO main OLED screen with 4320Hz PWM

4″ 1200x1092px 120Hz LTPO external OLED with 3840Hz PWM

200MP main camera (f1.9) + 50MP ultrawide (120°, f2.0)

50MP selfie camera

5500mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Moon Shadow White, Titanium Sky Gray, Dawn Purple, and Dream Blue

