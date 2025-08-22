Honor Magic V Flip 2 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 200MP OIS camera, 5500mAh battery

The Honor Magic V Flip 2 is now official, offering fans some improvements over its predecessor.

The new Honor clamshell model is now in China. As reported in the past, the brand brings a better set of specs than the OG Magic V Flip, which only has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 4800mAh battery.

Now, the new Flip 2 comes with a more equipped Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which can be paired with up to 16GB/1TB configuration. The company also decided to change the phone’s main camera to a 200MP 1/1.4″ lens with OIS, which is paired with a 50MP ultrawide. Moreover, it now houses a bigger 5500mAh battery with faster 80W wired charging, alongside additional 50W wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wireless charging support.

The smartphone is available in Purple, White, and Gray. Thanks to a new partnership between Honor and Jimmy Choo, a limited edition sparkling glittery blue colorway is also available. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB, priced at CN¥5,499, CN¥5,999, CN¥6,499, and CN¥7,499, respectively. According to Honor, sales start on August 28.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V Flip 2:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB, and 16GB/1TB

6.82” foldable main 2868x1232px 120Hz LTPO OLED with 5000nits peak brightness

4” external 1200x1092px 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3600nits peak brightness

200MP main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

5500mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

50MP selfie camera

Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.1

IP58 and IP59 ratings

Purple, White, Gray, and Blue

