Honor Magic V3 to get Google’s Face to Face Translation, AI Eraser, Notes Live Translation

Aside from introducing the Honor Magic V3 to more markets, Honor will also surprise fans in the global debut of the phone through its additional AI features. This will be made possible through the brand’s collaboration with Google Cloud, which will provide AI features, such as Face to Face Translation, AI Eraser, and Notes Live Translation.

The Honor Magic V3 will be unveiled globally on September 5, following its local launch in China. This will give Honor fans from other countries the chance to experience the thin foldable, which comes with some built-in AI features, such as the Magic Portal on Foldable. Interestingly, the brand revealed in this week’s tease that the Magic V3’s global version will also get support for Google Cloud’s AI features.

According to the clip shared by the company, these capabilities include the Face to Face Translation (for instant language translation), AI Eraser (image erasing capability), and Notes Live Translation (translating foreign languages during meetings and putting them into the Notes).

The global variant of the Honor Magic V3 is expected to get some differences from its Chinese counterpart, but it could borrow many features and details from its sibling, including:

9.2mm (folded) / 4.35mm (unfolded) thickness

226g weight

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB configurations

Internal 7.92″ LTPO 120Hz FHD+ OLED screen with up to 500,000 folds and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness

External 6.43″ LTPO screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, stylus support, and 2,500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP main unit with OIS, 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom, and 40MP ultrawide

200MP selfie camera

5150mAh battery

66W wired and 50W wireless charging

IPX8 rating

MagicOS 8.0.1

Via