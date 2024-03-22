Are the Honor Magic6 Ultimate and RSR Porsche Design launching in India?

We might have just received the first hint that Honor is really planning to offer the Magic6 Ultimate and Magic6 RSR Porsche Designs in India in the future.

That’s according to the recent inquiring post from Honor Tech CEO Madhav Sheth on X. In the post, the executive asked which model between Magic6 Ultimate and Magic6 RSR Porsche Designs fans would be “most eager to see launch in India.”

Which innovation are you most eager to see launch in India? A. HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition

B. HONOR Magic6 RSR Cast your vote now! pic.twitter.com/GZAwAntYTs — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) March 19, 2024

The post echoes earlier rumors that Honor has plans to launch the two Magic6-based models in other markets soon. Interestingly, Sheth’s action highly suggests this is happening, albeit there are still no clear answers on when this will be implemented.

Both models, which were recently launched in China, are based on the Magic6 handset of the brand but come with distinct designs. To start, the RSR Porsche Design boasts a motorsports- and hexagon-inspired aesthetic that resembles the appearance of a Porsche racecar. Meanwhile, the Magic6 Ultimate has a square-shaped module with rounded corners and a gold/silver element encasing it.

In terms of other significant hardware, the two are identical by offering the same Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) chip, camera system (rear: 50MP wide, 180MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultrawide; front: 50MP ultrawide), Emergency SOS via satellite feature, and 5600mAh battery.

As for other sections, the two borrowed the details from Magic6, including the H9800 main camera sensor with an enhanced 15EV dynamic range, with the company claiming that RSR Porsche Design’s autofocus is faster and more accurate.

Honor also claimed that there are other improvements made for the two models, nonetheless, such as the new double-layer OLED screen, which has a “600% longer life.” According to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the screen it introduced should not just translate to durability but also to a 40% increase in power efficiency and minimized display brightness deterioration.