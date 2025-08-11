Honor’s new 10000mAh model will be powered by Dimensity 8500

Honor is rumored to be preparing a new smartphone model with a huge 10000mAh battery and the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip.

We heard weeks ago that different Chinese manufacturers are developing their own devices with huge batteries reaching up to 10000mAh capacities. Honor is believed to be one of the brands working on such a device, which was earlier assumed to be the Honor Power 2.

Moreover, DCS noted that the phone would house the Dimensity 8500, which could arrive in late 2025 or early 2026. As per reports, the Redmi Turbo 5 will be the first to use the SoC, so the Honor model might arrive after the said Redmi handheld’s debut.

Source