Honor Play 60 Plus is now official… Here’s everything you need to know

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jun. 25, 2024, 18:07

Honor has a new smartphone in the Chinese market: the Honor Play 60 Plus.

The device was launched by the brand this week as a mid-range model in China, where its price tag starts at CN¥1,499 or around $206. Despite this affordable price, the handheld comes with a decent set of features and specifications.

Here are more details about the Honor Play 60 Plus:

  • Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset
  • 12GB RAM
  • 256GB (CN¥1,499) and 512GB storage (CN¥1,699)
  • 6.77” 120Hz HD+ LCD with a peak brightness of 850 nits
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main camera and 2MP depth unit
  • Selfie: 5MP
  • 6,000 mAh battery
  • 35W charging
  • Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
  • IP64 rating
  • Phantom Black, Wonderland Green, and Moonlight White colors

