Honor Play 60 Plus is now official… Here’s everything you need to know

Honor has a new smartphone in the Chinese market: the Honor Play 60 Plus.
The device was launched by the brand this week as a mid-range model in China, where its price tag starts at CN¥1,499 or around $206. Despite this affordable price, the handheld comes with a decent set of features and specifications.
Here are more details about the Honor Play 60 Plus:
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB (CN¥1,499) and 512GB storage (CN¥1,699)
- 6.77” 120Hz HD+ LCD with a peak brightness of 850 nits
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera and 2MP depth unit
- Selfie: 5MP
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 35W charging
- Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0
- IP64 rating
- Phantom Black, Wonderland Green, and Moonlight White colors