Honor Play 70 Plus goes official with Snapdragon 6s Gen, 7000mAh battery, more

The Honor Play 70 Plus is finally in China as the brand’s latest affordable offering in the market.

The news follows several leaks about the new Honor Play model, which sports a familiar design we’ve already seen in earlier smartphones. It comes in Blue, Black, Pink, and White colorways and features a pill-shaped camera island with circular cutouts for the lenses. Its front, on the other hand, features a display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The phone will hit the shelves on August 8. Its configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, priced at CN¥1,199, CN¥1,399, and CN¥1,599, respectively. It is expected to be rebadged as the Honor 400 Smart and Honor X7d in several markets globally.

Here are more details about the Honor Play 70 Plus: