Honor Play 9T: Everything You Need To Know

The Honor Play 9T has finally launched in China, offering consumers a handful of decent specifications at a reasonable price.

The handheld entered the Chinese market a few days ago. The Honor Play 9T comes with a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which can be paired with up to 12GB RAM (plus up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion) and 256GB storage. It also houses a huge 6000mAh battery, which powers its 6.77” TFT LCD with HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, it offers a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. In front, on the other hand, there’s a 5MP selfie camera.

The Honor Play 9T is available in three configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, each priced at CN¥999, CN¥1099, and CN¥1299, respectively. As for the colors, consumers get the options of black, white, and green.

Here are more details about the Honor Play 9T: