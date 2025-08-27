Honor Power 2 allegedly coming in Q1 2026 with impressive battery

According to a new leak, the Honor Power 2 could arrive earlier than expected in China.

The original Honor Power debuted in April. The device made an impressive market entrance in China, thanks to its huge 8000mAh battery and affordable CN¥2000 ($270) base price. According to earlier reports, the brand is already preparing its successor. However, instead of debuting in the second quarter, the alleged model is said to be coming in the first quarter of 2026.

That’s according to Digital Chat Station, who is known for sharing accurate leaks most of the time. Nonetheless, the tipster noted that the timeline is still tentative, so changes in the launch date could still happen.

As per DCS, the upcoming Power phone will have a bigger battery, with earlier leaks claiming it could reach 10000mAh. It is also expected to offer a 6.79″ 1.5K LTPS OLED. To compare, its predecessor has a 6.78″ micro quad-curved 120Hz OLED with 1224x2700px resolution and 4000nits peak brightness.

